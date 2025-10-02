Sonan Bunkers Opens First Americas Office in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sonan Bunkers has opened its first Americas office in Panama, led by Hernan Ortiz. File Image / Pixabay

London-based Sonan Bunkers has launched Sonan Energy Panama SA, its first office in the Americas.

The new operation will be led by Hernan Ortiz as managing director, the company told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

Ortiz has more than 30 years of experience in the maritime and bunkering industry across the Americas, the Middle East and Europe.

He recently stepped down from his role as managing director at Glander International Bunkering in Spain, after a 16-year career with the company.

Ship & Bunker reported earlier this week that Sonan Bunkers had secured a £50 million refinancing package from HSBC UK to fund its international expansion, including the new Central American base now confirmed to be in Panama.

“ We are actively hiring top-tier talent, strengthening every office Graham Furse, CEO

With Panama as a key maritime hub, the company aims to serve its clients across the Americas, from Canada to Argentina.

"I bring a deep understanding of the South American market, strong knowledge of the local culture, and more than 30 years of experience in the industry," Ortiz said.

"We are actively hiring top-tier talent, strengthening every office, and building a culture rooted in integrity, innovation, and service, Graham Furse, CEO of Sonan Bunkers Group, said.

"Sonan Energy Panama is a strategic cornerstone in this journey, and we will do whatever it takes to ensure our clients receive unmatched expertise and support — wherever they operate."