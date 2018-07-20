Another US law Firm Files Suit Against Aegean

Class action suit filed (file image/pixabay)

US law firm WeissLaw has filed suit against bunker company Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

The suit is on behalf of "persons or entities who purchased shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) securities between 28 April 2016 and 4 June 2018", the law firm said in a statement posted on its website.

The statement continued: "The complaint alleges that ANW failed to maintain effective internal controls over the Company's operations and financial reporting, resulting in the issuance of materially false and misleading financial statements."

A flurry of notices from US law firms appeared after Aegean informed the markets that $200 million would need to be written off. Furthermore, the bunker company alluded to impropriety in the deals related to the $200 million figure.

Earlier this month, US-listed Aegean announced a deal with Mercuria giving the bunkering company a much needed liquidity boost.

WeissLaw describes itself as a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, Georgia, and Los Angeles.