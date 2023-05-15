Scott Petroleum Eyes Bunker Growth with New Business Development Hire

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stephen Gabbadon, Logistics and Business Development Manager, Scott Petroleum Ltd. Image Credit: Scott Petroleum Ltd

Jamaica-based Scott Petroleum Ltd. has announced the appointment of Stephen Gabbadon as the firm's new Logistics and Business Development Manager.

"Stephen brings to the team a wealth of industry knowledge with over 13 years of comprehensive experience in oil and gas that includes commercial trading and operations," Scott Petroleum CEO, Gary Scott, told Ship & Bunker.

Gabbadon was most recently Economic and Planning Coordinator at Petrojam Limited, where he served for the past nine years.

"Stephen will take charge of overseeing operations across all divisions of the company, with a keen focus on enhancing our existing bunkering services. His role will also involve driving strategic growth initiatives to further broaden our service capabilities in the petroleum industry," Scott added.

"His addition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company. Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Stephen Gabbadon as we look forward to the promising times ahead."