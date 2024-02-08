NSI Hires Bunker Broker in New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jensen was previously a bunker trader for Monjasa in Houston from January 2023 to last month. Image Credit: Lukas Jensen / LinkedIn

Brokerage NSI has hired a new bunker broker in New York.

Lukas Jensen joined the firm's US team as a broker in New York as of last month, a company representative said in a note to clients on Thursday.

Jensen was previously a bunker trader for Monjasa in Houston from January 2023 to last month.

"He has a special interest in the US West coast market, so any enquiries you have please let him know," the company representative said.

"Lukas will also be in London for IE week and looks forward to meeting many of you then."

Contact details for Jensen are as follows:

M: +1 346 669 4296

Ice: LuJensen

E: bunkers@nauticalsupply.co.uk

E: lukas.jensen@nauticalsupply.co.uk