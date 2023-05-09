TFG Marine Adds to US Gulf Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TFG Marine is expanding its physical supply footprint in the US. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine is expanding its physical supply offering in the US Gulf.

In addition to its previous offshore offering, the firm can now carry out physical supply of HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO at berth at the ports of Corpus Christi, Ingleside and Point Comfort, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The company can carry out deliveries of up to 3,000 mt, it said.

Ship & Bunker's Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2023 report estimated TFG's volumes at about 10 million mt last year, up from about 8 million mt in 2021. In December the firm said it was operational at 35 bunkering hubs around the world.