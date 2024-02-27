Oil From Trinidad & Tobago Spill Still Leaking, Reaching Other Islands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bonaire's coast line. File Image / Pixabay.

Oil from a ship that capsized on a reef off the coast of the Caribbean island of Tobago has reached the island of Bonaire, that lies to the west of Trinidad & Tobago.

Bonaire's government has said that parts of its eastern coast have been contaminated with oil and that vulnerable mangrove, fish and coral ecosystems have been put at risk, according to Reuters

The oil was first spotted on February 7 on Tobago.

It has continued to leak from the stricken vessel although the pace of the leak has slowed.

Tests by Trinidad & Tobago's government have confirmed the oil as intermediate fuel oil, the report said.