New Head for Fratelli Cosulich in New York

New York. File Image / Pixabay

Fratelli Cosulich USA has appointed Emanuela Franchini as the Manager in charge of the Group's New York office.

The appointment is effective May 1.

"Emanuela is an extremely experienced and successful Trading Manager and we are confident that under her leadership the New York office will continue to grow," Timothy Cosulich, who heads up the Fratelli Cosulich Group of companies, told Ship & Bunker.



"Fratelli Cosulich USA will continue to focus on the marine fuel business in the Americas, closely liaising with the other Group offices in Italy, Monaco, Dubai, Haiphong, Hong Kong, and Singapore."

As previously reported, Fratelli Cosulich reorganized its US operations last year, closing Asamar which had previously acted as its US agent, and establishing Fratelli Cosulich USA LLC to handle US sales.