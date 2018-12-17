Fratelli Cosulich Reorganises US Base

Fratelli: New York office (file image/pixabay)

Bunker firm Fratelli Cosulich has bolstered its presence in the US market by setting up its own New York office called Fratelli Cosulich USA LLC to handle US sales.

The move forms part of the company's strategy to consolidate its brand and service, the company said.

As part of the move, the company has closed Asamar which acted as the US agent for Fratelli Cosulich.

The new office will take over the business formally handled by Asamar.