Pasha Group's Second LNG-Fuelled Boxship Completes Sea Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MV Janet Marie is the first of two sister ships planned to join the company's fleet this year. Image Credit: Pasha Group

California-based shipping company Pasha Group is preparing to take delivery of its second LNG-fuelled boxship later this year.

The company's new container ship MV Janet Marie has completed sea trials, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The vessel "will soon join her sister ship, MV George III, with service between the Mainland and Hawaii," the company said.

"Once in service, she will become the company's second vessel to operate on natural gas."

The MV George III had its maiden bunkering at Long Beach in September, and has been bunkering there roughly every two weeks since then. The MV Janet Marie is the first of two sister ships planned to join the company's fleet this year.