US Firms Carry Out Maiden LNG Bunkering of Pasha Hawaii Container Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is set to bunker at Long Beach once every two weeks. File Image / Pixabay

Two US companies have joined forces to carry out the maiden LNG bunkering of Pasha Hawaii's new gas-powered container ship.

Stabilis Solutions partnered with West Coast Clean Fuels to carry out the bunkering of the MV George III at Long Beach, Stabilis said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The ship will operate between Long Beach, Honolulu and Oakland, and is set to bunker at Long Beach once every two weeks. Two sister ships are set to be delivered in late 2022 and mid-2023.

"Pasha's leadership in lowering shipping emissions on West Coast shipping routes is a significant step toward the improvement of the air quality in the region," Westy Ballard, CEO of Stabilis, said in the statement.

"We are delighted to have partnered with WCCF to play a part.

"The Port of Long Beach is an important international trading hub for the US, and we look forward to working diligently with the port and our customers to further advance the lowering of emissions in ocean shipping."