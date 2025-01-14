BUNKER JOBS: Sumitomo Corp Seeks Ammonia Business Development Manager in US

The company is looking for candidates with experience in a US domestic management role or supply-chain or production-project management. Image Credit: Sumitomo Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation is seeking to hire a business development manager for ammonia as a marine fuel in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with five to ten years of experience in a US domestic management role, or similar experience in supply-chain or production-project management in the US, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Drive strategy on climate change initiatives and work closely with senior leadership team to shape SCOA's reputation as a leader in this space.

Spearhead initiatives in the low carbon marine fuel sector by leading the company's ammonia bunkering project(s) in the US, which would require facilitating discussions with consortium partners, with a view to make investment decisions on the project(s) in 2025-2026 and commence commercial operations achieve commercialize the project(s) in 2029-2030. The job also necessitates close coordination with diverse stakeholders across the entire ammonia bunkering value chain, which include but not limited to local partners, authorities / regulatory agencies and communities, technical experts & advisors, etc. The primary objective is to build up competitive supply chains and manage relationships with relevant authorities to gain necessary permits & approvals, and ultimately create ammonia bunkering projects in the U.S. This will be the core focus of the role.

Identify and evaluate potential high-impact investment opportunities in ammonia as marine fuel space, including marine fuel production projects and supply chain infrastructures. The job requires conducting basic technical analysis, creating financial models & valuation analysis, conducting business due diligence reviews, assessing industry landscape and competition dynamics, drafting investment memoranda, and coordinating with external legal, financial, market and technical advisors.

Work collaboratively with teams across the whole company to develop new investment themes, theses, and prepare supporting materials to secure project mandates from the senior management.

Support general managers and senior managers with preparation, facilitation, and internal reporting for meetings with external parties and facilitate the Group's routine operations including participation in budget monitoring & preparation, generation of monthly update / progress reports, conducting internal workshops, and etc.

