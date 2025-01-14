Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Sumitomo Corp Seeks Ammonia Business Development Manager in US
Tuesday January 14, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with experience in a US domestic management role or supply-chain or production-project management. Image Credit: Sumitomo Corporation
Sumitomo Corporation is seeking to hire a business development manager for ammonia as a marine fuel in Houston.
The company is looking for candidates with five to ten years of experience in a US domestic management role, or similar experience in supply-chain or production-project management in the US, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Drive strategy on climate change initiatives and work closely with senior leadership team to shape SCOA's reputation as a leader in this space.
- Spearhead initiatives in the low carbon marine fuel sector by leading the company's ammonia bunkering project(s) in the US, which would require facilitating discussions with consortium partners, with a view to make investment decisions on the project(s) in 2025-2026 and commence commercial operations achieve commercialize the project(s) in 2029-2030. The job also necessitates close coordination with diverse stakeholders across the entire ammonia bunkering value chain, which include but not limited to local partners, authorities / regulatory agencies and communities, technical experts & advisors, etc. The primary objective is to build up competitive supply chains and manage relationships with relevant authorities to gain necessary permits & approvals, and ultimately create ammonia bunkering projects in the U.S. This will be the core focus of the role.
- Identify and evaluate potential high-impact investment opportunities in ammonia as marine fuel space, including marine fuel production projects and supply chain infrastructures. The job requires conducting basic technical analysis, creating financial models & valuation analysis, conducting business due diligence reviews, assessing industry landscape and competition dynamics, drafting investment memoranda, and coordinating with external legal, financial, market and technical advisors.
- Work collaboratively with teams across the whole company to develop new investment themes, theses, and prepare supporting materials to secure project mandates from the senior management.
- Support general managers and senior managers with preparation, facilitation, and internal reporting for meetings with external parties and facilitate the Group's routine operations including participation in budget monitoring & preparation, generation of monthly update / progress reports, conducting internal workshops, and etc.
