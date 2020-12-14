Victoria Cruise Terminal Moves Forward With Shore Power Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ships at Victoria may soon be able to use a shore power facility. File Image / Pixabay

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority plans to proceed with its project to provide a shore power service at the Victoria Cruise Terminal in British Columbia, the organisation said last week.

The organisation estimates it will cost $23.3-24.8 million to bring shore power to the terminal, it said in a statement on its website.

"The critical next steps in the project will focus on funding opportunities with partners and stakeholders and developing a power upgrade design and installation plan with BC Hydro," the organisation said.

Cruise ships accounted for 96% of total greenhouse gas emissions at the terminal in 2018.

Shore power facilities allow ships to turn off their engines while at berth and use land-based power capacity for their energy needs there, as well as charging batteries for those vessels equipped with them.

The service stops emissions from ships from happening close to residential areas where they could be harmful to human respiratory health, and can cut overall greenhouse gas emissions from shipping if the power provided at berth is produced from renewable capacity.