Port of Quebec Launches Shore Power Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority announced the plan at the Quebec Forum on International Cruises last week. Image Credit: Port of Quebec

The Port of Quebec in Canada is set to study the possibility of setting up shore power connections for cruise ships.

The port authority announced the plan at the Quebec Forum on International Cruises last week, it said in a LinkedIn post. The authority plans to launch a feasibility study on shore power for cruise ships, assessing the potential costs and GHG emissions reduction impact.

"In the wake of the pandemic, a good number of cruise lines have seized the opportunity to carry out the massive electrification of their ships, which has completely changed the situation in barely two years," Mario Girard, CEO of the Port of Quebec, said at the event.

"This leads us to seriously consider the electrification of our docks in the short term."

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing emissions if the power comes from renewable sources. The connections can also be used to recharge batteries for those vessels equipped with those systems.