Sing Fuels Hires Houston-Based Head of Americas From Oilmar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jensen was previously a marine fuels trader for Oilmar in Houston from November 2023 to this month. Image Credit: Andreas Jensen / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a head of the Americas based in Houston.

Andreas Jensen has joined Sing Fuels as head of the Americas and senior bunker trader as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Jensen was previously a marine fuels trader for Oilmar in Houston from November 2023 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Sing Fuels from 2021 to 2023, for TSL Shipping & Trading from 2017 to 2020 and for Endofa from 2013 to 2017.

Sing Fuels is a global energy trading company founded and headquartered in Singapore. The firm provides bunkers at more than 349 ports, according to its website.