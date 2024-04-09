Raizen Expands Physical Supply Footprint to Northern Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has launched VLSFO supply at Belém and Vila do Conde. Image Credit: Raizen

Marine fuel supplier Raizen has expanded its physical supply footprint in the north of Brazil.

The firm has launched VLSFO supply at Belém and Vila do Conde, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The company has deployed two double-hulled barges for the operation, and expects to supply both coastal and international shipping.

"The port of Belém and Vila do Conde are a key additional to our portfolio, representing one of the five bunkering ports where Raízen has been physically supplying bunkers," the company said in the post.

"Our bunker staff in Brazil covers from North to South deliveries, including Belém, Vila do Conde, Itaqui, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande, providing timely and reliable bunker services across our our coastline."