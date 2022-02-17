Freeport LNG Plans Texas LNG Bunkering Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Freeport LNG is based in Texas. File Image / Pixabay

US-based gas company Freeport LNG plans to add a bunkering dock to its LNG terminal in Texas.

The company is planning to install the facility on the Intracoastal Waterway, news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing comments from a company executive.

The terminal would serve barges that could bunker ships in the wider area as well as taking small cargoes to other facilities.

LNG bunkering has taken off significantly in Europe as an alternative to the conventional bunker industry, but has yet to see a similar rise elsewhere in the world. Singapore launched LNG bunker sales last year, recording 50,000 mt of sales volumes for 2021 as a whole.