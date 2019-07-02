LNG Bunker Group Gets First US Port Member

SEA\LNG has announced the Port of Virginia has become the first US port to join the LNG bunker advocacy group.

The move follows growing interest in LNG bunkers from the port, who in March this year established a working group to examine the benefit and scalability of LNG bunkers for maritime trade.

"Our industry is evolving and the issues of alternative marine fuels and ports reducing their carbon footprints are growing in their importance. LNG bunkering would represent a complimentary capability to our land and waterside assets and investments," said John F. Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority.

The port is also currently embarking on a $700m expansion project to increase overall container capacity by 40%, as well as increasing lifting and docking capabilities across its six terminals.

SEA\LNG was founded in 2016 and now has 36 members.