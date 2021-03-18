Proteus Supply and Trading Takes Over Florida MGO Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tethys Supply and Marketing has been a presence in the Florida bunker markets since 2017. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Proteus Supply and Trading has resumed supplying MGO in Florida after taking over the operation from its predecessor, Tethys Supply and Marketing.

Proteus has taken over the Florida physical operations and assets from Tethys and will resume supplying MGO there, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"Pivoting to a new entity focused solely on marine fuels and distillates supply and trading will allow Proteus to identify and execute on new opportunities more quickly and efficiently," the firm said in the statement.

"Proteus' management is eyeing strategic expansion, primarily focusing on niche opportunities and underserved markets while anticipating strong growth in the coming years."

Tethys Supply and Marketing was launched in December 2017 by Russel Stellman, who will continue to run Proteus as managing director.