World Fuel Services Expands Physical Supply Operations

Both RMG 380 and 0.1%S MGO will be offered from a dual product barge. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services (WFS) [NYSE:INT] next month will start a new physical bunker supply operation in the Pacific Northwest.

The Columbia River operation in partnership with Harley Marine's Pacific Terminal Services and Olympic Tug and Barge will commence mid-January servicing Portland (OR), Vancouver (WA), Kalama (WA), Longview (WA), Rainier (OR), and Astoria (OR).

Both RMG 380 and 0.1%S MGO will be offered from a dual product barge.

The Columbia River market is an important gateway for wheat and auto export, WFS noted.

"We continue to listen to our customers to provide services and innovation in ports where World Fuel Services can deliver high value," said Joe Gowen, Senior Vice President, Global Marine Supply, World Fuel Services.