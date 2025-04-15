Worley and Topsoe to Develop e-Methanol Plants in the US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They seek to cater to growing e-methanol demand from the shipping sector. File Image / Pixabay

Australian engineering firm Worley has partnered with technology expert Topsoe to develop multiple e-methanol modular production plants in the US Midwest.

The duo expects each production unit to generate up to 600 mt/day of e-methanol to meet the increasing demand from the shipping sector, Worley said in a statement on its website.

E-Methanol is produced by using renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen, which is then combined with CO2 captured from air or industrial sources to produce methanol.

They seek to use CO2 captured from ethanol production facilities in the US Midwest for e-methanol production.

"By enabling bioethanol producers to harness biogenic CO2 and transform it into a low-carbon fuel, we're making strides in emissions reduction and fostering a more sustainable circular economy, Flemming Kanstrup, senior director at Topsoe, said.

"This approach meets the growing demand for e-Methanol from the shipping industry and other sectors, helping to establish a strong supply chain at pace."

Demand for cleaner methanol alternatives, such as e-methanol, is expected to grow as more methanol-capable vessels enter the global fleet and regulations to reduce emissions tighten.

While only 55 such vessels are currently in operation, an additional 319 are expected to enter service by 2028, according to data from classification society DNV.