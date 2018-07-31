US Gulf Bunker Contamination Yet to Reach a Meaningful Resolution: IBIA

IBIA says it will develop a proposal to form a Working Group to address the matter. File Image / Pixabay

It has been over three months since serious bunker quality issues were first detected in the US Gulf area, but there is still no meaningful resolution to the matter, says the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA).

It is understood over 100 vessels have now been affected, with the most common complaints being sticking of fuel plungers, blocked fuel filters, and/or fuel-pump seizures and failures.

In an update published today, IBIA says it is still not clear that all of the reported cases share the same root cause, and indeed, several theories have been put forward as to the origin(s) of the bad bunkers.

IBIA says that while several theories revolve around the use of inappropriate cutter stocks in the production of bunkers at one or more refineries and/or terminals, at present this is "purely speculation."

The deliberate introduction of contaminants into the supply chain, and negligence around quality control has also been suggested, IBIA says it "has not directly been presented with any evidence of malpractice or negligence."

"Where certainty is lacking this also affects liability, and it is likely that some questions may be raised about previous bunker fuels carried on vessels and the on-board fuel management procedures. Ship owners would be well advised to carefully document procedures and retain all relevant fuel samples," IBIA adds.

In an effort to bring a resolution to the matter, IBIA says it will develop a proposal to form a Working Group with participation from all of the key parties involved in fuel oil testing in order to address the current issue and the potential solutions, including the development of a globally consistent method and protocol.

Any organisations interested to join the Fuel Testing Working Group should contact IBIA at: unni@ibia.net