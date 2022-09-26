US Government Studies Alternative Bunker Options for Great Lakes Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime Administration (MARAD) of the US Department of Transportation is set to study the decarbonisation options for shipping on the Great Lakes.

MARAD has launched a 16-month study looking at the low-carbon options for shipping in the area, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The study will be led by the International Council on Clean Transportation, in partnership with the American Bureau of Shipping and the Conference of Great Lakes and St Lawrence Governors & Premiers.

"Decarbonizing the maritime industry has been a key objective of the Biden-Harris Administration, and MARAD is excited to be part of a study that will investigate new fuel and power options for Great Lakes shipping," Ann Phillips of MARAD said in the statement.

The study will seek to assess alternative fuels and power options in the region, developing a detailed profile of Great Lakes fleets, ports and bunkering infrastructure.