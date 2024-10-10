Dan-Bunkering Launches Offshore Trinidad Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has launched the Trinidad OPL operation in partnership with local firm Paria Fuel Trading Company. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has launched a new physical supply operation off Trinidad.

The company has launched the Trinidad OPL operation in partnership with local firm Paria Fuel Trading Company, it said in a note to customers on its website this week.

The bunker tanker for the operation was previously used in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean for high-seas bunkering operations.

All enquiries for the new operation, including brokered ones, will be processed by Dan-Bunkering (America) Inc.

"With our reload facility being less than 12 hours round trip from the delivery area, we will not have extensive periods being 'out of position'," the company said in the note.