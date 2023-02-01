BUNKER JOBS: V-TIC Seeks Assistant Bunker Testing Lab Manager in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Houston office. Image Credit: V-TIC

Testing firm V-TIC Services is seeking to hire an assistant lab manager in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in bunker fuels, IMO regulation and quality control, it said in an online job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Provides technical support to the laboratories and authorized to do equipment trouble-shooting, QC investigation, training, analytical equipment maintenance and repair. Authorized to bring instruments out and into service under their competency

Controls analytical equipment and supply inventory. Monitors instrumentation calibration, verification and preventive maintenance requirements as per established policies, procedures and schedules

Monitors, completes and/or maintains laboratory quality records as needed, ensuring documentation and files are accurate, complete and within acceptable tolerances. Has the authority to approve QA reports

Monitors and maintains appropriate control charts based on the guidelines documented in the Laboratory Quality Program SOP. Documents findings and corrective actions and ensures equipment found to be out of calibration is placed out of service until proper actions have been implemented. Authorized to establish control limits

Monitors and maintains inventory of calibration and control standards for various locations

Assist the Laboratory Manager in the ordering of equipment and supplies for the laboratory as it pertains to the quality program

Using advanced knowledge gained in the laboratory, identifies the root causes of quality system problems in respective areas of responsibility and uses good judgment to independently troubleshoot, initiate, recommend, and/or implement timely solutions to the problems. Identifies problems affecting the quality system in respective area of responsibility. Initiates, recommends, and/or provides solutions to the problems

Provides technical support to the laboratory during non-routine working hours as needed

Reports to the Assistant General Manager

