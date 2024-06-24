Monjasa Appoints Senior Trader in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vasquez has worked for Monjasa since May 2020. Image Credit: Sebastian Vasquez / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a new senior trader in Panama.

The company has appointed Sebastian Vasquez to the role of senior trader in Panama as of this month, Vasquez said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

Vasquez has worked for Monjasa since May 2020, serving previously as a bunker trader in Panama.

He had earlier worked for ZEAMARINE from 2019 to 2020, for Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana from 2017 to 2018, for International Logistics Corp from 2015 to 2017 and for Vial Shipping from 2013 to 2015.

Monjasa has a staff of 59 employees in Panama, according to the company's website.

The firm's sales in the Americas climbed by 250,000 mt to 2.9 million mt last year, and Balboa was the company's largest sales location in the world in 2023.