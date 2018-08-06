Panama Canal: Fuel Changeover Requirements Clarified in Q&A

Q&A addresses common questions concerning bunker fuel changeover requirements when transiting the Panama Canal. File Image / Pixabay

UK P&I Club has released a Q&A addressing common questions concerning bunker fuel changeover requirements when transiting the Panama Canal.

The document, released in conjunction with ECM Panama, follows changes last year by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) to a bunker regulation on fuel switching.

The Q&A addresses matters such as the location of the outer boundaries of "Canal Waters" where the regulations apply, bunker fuel type definitions and what is and is not acceptable, as well as when he changeover needs to take place.

The full Q&A can be found here: https://www.ukpandi.com/fileadmin/uploads/uk-pi/LP%20Documents/2018/ECM_Client_Alert_18-2018_-_Panama_Canal_Transit_-_Clarification_on_Fuel_Type_and_Changeover_Requirements.pdf