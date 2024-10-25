Singaporean Firms to Pay $100 Million Over Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Dali. Image Credit: NTSB

Two Singaporean firms have agreed to pay $100 million in damages over the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore earlier this year after the boxship Dali allided with it.

Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited, the owner and operator of the Dali, will pay $101,980,000 in damages to settle the US government's claim against them, the US Justice Department said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The ship allided with the bridge on March 26 after a loss of power. Six people died as a result of the bridge's collapse.

"This is a tremendous outcome that fully compensates the United States for the costs it incurred in responding to this disaster and holds the owner and operator of the DALI accountable," Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department's Civil Division, said in the statement.

"The prompt resolution of this matter also avoids the expense associated with litigating this complex case for potentially years."

The settlement does not include damages for the reconstruction of the bridge, which may be claimed for by the State of Maryland.