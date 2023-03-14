BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Senior Marine Sales Executive in New Jersey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Red Bank office. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a senior marine sales executive in Red Bank, New Jersey.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in energy or commodities, and preferably experience in the shipping industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Prospect for new business – direct research and analysis for identifying client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for moving forward

Manage an active portfolio of accounts

Develop opportunities for contacting existing customers to remain "top of mind" and to renew contracts

Understand customer needs and WFS value added thus enabling broker to accurately and competitively price deals

Work within a team of Sales Executives managing customer account activity

Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions

Monitor customer use of credit line and keep current on credit exposure

Provide oversight for post-sales and operations support activities performed by more Junior Sales Executives or by operations support teams

Must follow company procedures for bringing on customers i.e., following procedures and internal policies, work with internal client set-up, credit, legal, research and analysis group, etc

For more information, click here.