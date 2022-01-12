BUNKER JOBS: Boutique Brokerage Seeks US/Canada Broker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Redstone has not named the hiring company. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search is advertising a role for a bunker broker based in the US or Canada.

The role is with the Connecticut-based commercial team of a boutique marine fuel brokerage, Redstone said in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the firm.

The company is ideally looking for candidates with a minimum of two years in the bunker industry, or other extensive experience in the maritime sector, and preferably a transferable portfolio of clients in Southeast Asia or the Middle East.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for developing business and building and maintaining a bunker fuel portfolio

Taking enquiries in order to generate and facilitate quotes and processing sales of marine fuels

Must be available to entertain and travel as required

Must be a team player willing to work with management on the long-term goals of the company as well seeking out new avenues of business (new fuel types, renewables etc)

Reports to president of company

For more information, click here.