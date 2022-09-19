Panama Bunker Sales Up on Rising Calls for Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

August bunker sales in Panama rose more than 21% year-over-year thanks again to the growing number of vessels calling for bunkers at the port.

August 2022 bunker sales for all products totalled 472,448 mt, compared to the 388,640 mt sold during the month in 2021, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

An increase in August's average stem size also helped lift the overall sale total, which was up to 732 mt in August 2022 from an average of 653 mt in August 2021.

The rise is part of an overall trend of rising volumes for the port during 2022, driven by the increase in the number of vessels calling for bunkers.

Bunker sales for all products during the first eight months of 2022 are 7.5% higher than in 2021, totalling 3,508,017 mt vs 3,262,050 in 2021.

The average stem size during the period is down slightly at 702 mt from 719 mt in 2021, while the number of vessels calling for bunkers has jumped to an average of 624 per month, up some 56 calls from the 567 per month seen during the same period in 2021.