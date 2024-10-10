Seaspan Energy Takes Delivery of First LNG Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Seaspan Garibaldi has been delivered and is on its way to Vancouver to finalise commissioning and take on its first cargo. Image Credit: Seaspan Energy

Seaspan Energy has taken delivery of its first LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The Seaspan Garibaldi has been delivered and is on its way to Vancouver to finalise commissioning and take on its first cargo, the company said in a statement on its website this week.

The ship will then head on to carry out its first bunker operation at Long Beach.

"Following its first bunkering, the Seaspan Garibaldi will continue to provide low-carbon solutions to vessels on the West Coast of North America and will soon be joined by Seaspan Energy's second LNG bunkering vessel, the Seaspan Lions (Ch'ich'iyúy Elxwíkn)," the company said in the statement.