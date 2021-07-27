Vancouver-Based AmmPower to Produce Green Ammonia Bunkers in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ammonia produced by AmmPower will be distributed via the Porto Central Energy Terminal. Image Credit: AmmPower

Vancouver-based energy firm AmmPower is preparing to build a green ammonia bunker production facility in Brazil.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Porto Central to build an ammonia production, storage and distribution facility there, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Green ammonia will be distributed from the Porto Central Energy Terminal after the construction is completed.

"This is an incredible step forward for AmmPower to be able to work with Porto Central to create one of the leading clean energy ports in the world," Gary Benninger, CEO of AmmPower, said in the statement.

"AmmPower's technology will allow Porto Central to use green hydrogen and ammonia as fuel for the large ships at its port, as well as the small tugboats and other machinery at site."