BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks New Jersey Junior Broker/Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

After completing training, the new hires may move on to other KPI OceanConnect offices. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a junior marine energy broker and trader for its office in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Successful applicants will join the company's in-house training program in Red Bank, and may have the opportunity to work from other offices after that, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Worldwide sales of marine energy and lubricants

Brokering and trading of marine energy and lubricants

Global solicitation of new clients

Market analysis to identify new business opportunities

Daily market analysis of the marine energy markets

For more information and to apply, click here.