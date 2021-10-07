BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks New Jersey Junior Broker/Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday October 7, 2021

Marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a junior marine energy broker and trader for its office in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Successful applicants will join the company's in-house training program in Red Bank, and may have the opportunity to work from other offices after that, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Worldwide sales of marine energy and lubricants
  • Brokering and trading of marine energy and lubricants
  • Global solicitation of new clients
  • Market analysis to identify new business opportunities
  • Daily market analysis of the marine energy markets

For more information and to apply, click here.

