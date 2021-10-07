Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks New Jersey Junior Broker/Trader
Thursday October 7, 2021
After completing training, the new hires may move on to other KPI OceanConnect offices. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect
Marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a junior marine energy broker and trader for its office in Red Bank, New Jersey.
Successful applicants will join the company's in-house training program in Red Bank, and may have the opportunity to work from other offices after that, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Worldwide sales of marine energy and lubricants
- Brokering and trading of marine energy and lubricants
- Global solicitation of new clients
- Market analysis to identify new business opportunities
- Daily market analysis of the marine energy markets
