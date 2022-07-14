Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One USA Seeks Operations Representative in Houston
The role is based in Bunker One's Houston office. Image Credit: Bunker One
Marine fuel supplier Bunker One USA is seeking to hire an operations representative in Houston.
The company is looking for candidates with a US work visa or residency and the ability to hit the ground running with no ramp-up for training, a representative told Ship & Bunker this week.
The representative listed the following additional skills candidates will need:
- Working knowledge of USGC and Caribbean fuel oil and distillate markets
-
Excellent planning skills to manage operations in multiple ports with multiple barges and tanks
-
Advance blending skills over the entire system in close support of the Fuel Oil and Products trader
-
In-depth knowledge of barge and vessel cargo and bunker operations
-
In-depth knowledge of fuel oil and distillate testing, inventory management and reporting
Candidates should send their resume to Georgia Kounalakis on gku@bunkerone.com and Keith Richardson on kric@bunkerone.com.