BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One USA Seeks Operations Representative in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday July 14, 2022

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One USA is seeking to hire an operations representative in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with a US work visa or residency and the ability to hit the ground running with no ramp-up for training, a representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

The representative listed the following additional skills candidates will need:

  • Working knowledge of USGC and Caribbean fuel oil and distillate markets

  • Excellent planning skills to manage operations in multiple ports with multiple barges and tanks

  • Advance blending skills over the entire system in close support of the Fuel Oil and Products trader

  • In-depth knowledge of barge and vessel cargo and bunker operations

  • In-depth knowledge of fuel oil and distillate testing, inventory management and reporting

Candidates should send their resume to Georgia Kounalakis on gku@bunkerone.com and Keith Richardson on kric@bunkerone.com.

