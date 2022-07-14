BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One USA Seeks Operations Representative in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker One's Houston office. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One USA is seeking to hire an operations representative in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with a US work visa or residency and the ability to hit the ground running with no ramp-up for training, a representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

The representative listed the following additional skills candidates will need:

Working knowledge of USGC and Caribbean fuel oil and distillate markets

and fuel oil and distillate markets Excellent planning skills to manage operations in multiple ports with multiple barges and tanks

Advance blending skills over the entire system in close support of the Fuel Oil and Products trader

In-depth knowledge of barge and vessel cargo and bunker operations

In-depth knowledge of fuel oil and distillate testing, inventory management and reporting

Candidates should send their resume to Georgia Kounalakis on gku@bunkerone.com and Keith Richardson on kric@bunkerone.com.