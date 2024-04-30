BUNKER JOBS: Aramco Seeks Fuel Oil and Feedstock Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 30, 2024

Saudi Arabian energy producer Aramco is seeking to hire a fuel oil and feedstocks trader in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of physical and derivatives trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Coordinate supply into and out of Aramco refinery systems by utilizing knowledge of commercial trading, logistics, optimization, and price-risk management to enhance refinery profitability.
  • Manage daily trading P&L through active management of physical inventory and hedging tools.
  • Develop and implement strategic trading plans for the supply and trading department aligned with the company objectives.
  • Manage risks, including price, credit, counter-party performance and operate within the Aramco policies and guidelines.
  • Support Aramco Trading Americas expansion initiative in the market, through active participation in identifying, developing, implementing, trading and managing acquisition of regional production barrels in support of global trading objectives.
  • Provide continuous market intelligence on supply and demand market conditions regarding volumes, prices, competition, dynamics, etc.
  • Coordinate with all trading units including, Operations, Scheduling, Shipping, Chartering, Finance, Risk and Middle Office.
  • Establish and maintain working relationships with trading counterparts, third-party suppliers, customers, service providers and internal stakeholders to effectively carry out day to day supply and trading responsibilities and facilitate development of new commercial business opportunities.
  • Engage, develop, and grow a collaborative working relationship with global stakeholders to increase access to Americas markets and enhance overall profitability for internal stakeholders.
  • Utilize fundamental and technical market analysis to opportunistically develop and implement value-added physical trading strategies related to global system responsibilities, grade-price dislocations, and arbitrage.
  • Ensure documentation and record keeping is maintained to the highest standard utilizing the ETRM system, abiding by company guidelines and policies.
  • Share working knowledge of supply/demand, trading, and logistics with colleagues to encourage dialog on market fundamentals, strengthen understanding of price dynamics and develop global market perspective.
  • Perform other miscellaneous duties as directed by the manager.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com