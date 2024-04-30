BUNKER JOBS: Aramco Seeks Fuel Oil and Feedstock Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of physical and derivatives trading experience. Image Credit: Aramco

Saudi Arabian energy producer Aramco is seeking to hire a fuel oil and feedstocks trader in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of physical and derivatives trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Coordinate supply into and out of Aramco refinery systems by utilizing knowledge of commercial trading, logistics, optimization, and price-risk management to enhance refinery profitability.

Manage daily trading P&L through active management of physical inventory and hedging tools.

Develop and implement strategic trading plans for the supply and trading department aligned with the company objectives.

Manage risks, including price, credit, counter-party performance and operate within the Aramco policies and guidelines.

Support Aramco Trading Americas expansion initiative in the market, through active participation in identifying, developing, implementing, trading and managing acquisition of regional production barrels in support of global trading objectives.

Provide continuous market intelligence on supply and demand market conditions regarding volumes, prices, competition, dynamics, etc.

Coordinate with all trading units including, Operations, Scheduling, Shipping, Chartering, Finance, Risk and Middle Office.

Establish and maintain working relationships with trading counterparts, third-party suppliers, customers, service providers and internal stakeholders to effectively carry out day to day supply and trading responsibilities and facilitate development of new commercial business opportunities.

Engage, develop, and grow a collaborative working relationship with global stakeholders to increase access to Americas markets and enhance overall profitability for internal stakeholders.

Utilize fundamental and technical market analysis to opportunistically develop and implement value-added physical trading strategies related to global system responsibilities, grade-price dislocations, and arbitrage.

Ensure documentation and record keeping is maintained to the highest standard utilizing the ETRM system, abiding by company guidelines and policies.

Share working knowledge of supply/demand, trading, and logistics with colleagues to encourage dialog on market fundamentals, strengthen understanding of price dynamics and develop global market perspective.

Perform other miscellaneous duties as directed by the manager.

