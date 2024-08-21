Bulker Detained in Argentina Over Suspected Monkeypox Infection

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Liberian-flagged bulker Ina Lotte has been quarantined and its voyage to San Lorenzo will be delayed while tests are carried out. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier has been detained in Argentina after one of its crew developed symptoms consistent with a monkeypox infection.

The Liberian-flagged bulker Ina Lotte has been quarantined and its voyage to San Lorenzo will be delayed while tests are carried out, Argentina's health ministry said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The ship came to Argentina from Santos, Brazil.

An Indian crew member has been isolated from the rest of the crew, and the entire crew will remain under quarantine until samples can be tested.

"It should be noted that in our country there have not yet been cases with the new variant of monkeypox from Africa, which was declared a public health event of international importance by the World Health Organization," the ministry said.

"However, the nation's Ministry of Health continues to prioritize epidemiological surveillance actions for the detection, early diagnosis, adequate care, and implementation of isolation measures and contact tracking of possible cases."