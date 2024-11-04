Shipmanager Fined for Illegal Dumping of Oily Bilge Water

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oily waste dumped in open sea. File image / Pixabay.

A shipmanagement company based in Mexico has been given a substantial fine by a US court for concealing illegal discharges of oily bilge waste into the sea.

The court case, which has been widely reported by trade media, saw Gremex Shipping fined $1.75 million and put on a four-year probation period with a requirement to implement a detailed environmental plan.

Gremex entered a guilty plea when the case was heard at a federal court in Pensacola, Florida.

Marine news provider Ship and Ports reported that according to a US Coast Guard investigation, crew members on the cement carrier, Suhar, were found to routinely bypass pollution control equipment, discharging untreated oil bilge water directly into the ocean.