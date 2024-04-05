Preliminary Report on Baltimore Bridge Collapse to Be Released 'Within Days': Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Dali. Image Credit: NTSB

A preliminary report into last week's bridge collapse in Baltimore could reportedly be released within the next few days.

The US National Transportation Safety Board could make its preliminary findings public 'within days', news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The organisation's full report is likely to take more than a year to prepare.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Dali. Video footage of the disaster appeared to show the ship losing power before the allision, as well as black smoke emerging from its funnel.

The NTSB has previously said it is investigating the possibility that a bunker fuel problem was one of the factors behind the incident.