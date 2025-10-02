HIF Global's Chile E-Fuels Facility Gets EU Green Fuel Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

HIF’s Haru Oni e-fuels facility in Chile has become the first plant outside the EU to receive RFNBO certification. Image Credit: HIF

E-fuels firm HIF Global's Haru Oni e-fuels production site in Chile has been awarded certification to produce fuels that meet the EU's renewable standards.

The EU Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) certification was awarded by International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

RFNBOs are synthetic drop-in fuels that are mostly derived from renewable electricity.

HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility has now become the first facility outside the EU to receive EU RFNBO certification.

The facility has an annual production capacity of 130,000 litres of e-gasoline.

"The certificate covers the facility's entire supply chain, from CO₂ capture to the production of hydrogen, e-Methanol, e-Gasoline, and e-LG, and confirms that the HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility is capable of producing RFNBO-compliant fuels, which require hydrogen produced using 100% renewable energy and at least a 70% reduction in GHG emissions," it said.

Fuels such as e-methanol can be used in dual-fuel methanol ships.

ISCC, an independent organisation, has been validated by the European Commission.