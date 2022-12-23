Bunker Holding to Establish US Gulf/Panama Sourcing Desk in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The desk will be based in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is planning to set up a new sourcing desk in Houston.

The firm is currently hiring for the head of the new desk, and will subsequently seek to recruit between four and six more sourcing professionals for the team, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Friday.

Middelfart-based Mads Buchwald, previously serving as purchase manager for Bunker Holding from August 2018 to this month, has been promoted to global sourcing manager, with the new head of desk in Houston reporting to him.

The head of sourcing in Houston will be involved "in the process of setting up, driving and developing a competent sourcing team to strengthen and expand our business even further," the company said in the advertisement.

"Reporting to the Global Head of Sourcing, you are expected to have the operational experience and hands-on approach needed to create a solid foundation for the sourcing set up in the US Gulf and Panama region.

"The new Head of Sourcing Desk´s most important task will be to ensure the optimal sourcing approach/strategy for Bunker Holding, while helping create a strong collaboration between the different units of our value chain (trading, physical, sourcing, risk management etc.)."

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm by sales volume, with about 30 million mt of sales in 2021. The firm and its subsidiaries have been going through significant management changes this year.