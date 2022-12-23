BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Head of Sourcing Desk in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker Holding's Houston office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire the head of a new sourcing desk in Houston.

The firm is looking for candidates with between five and seven years of experience in a similar role, as well as an in-depth understanding of derivatives, trading and physical supply, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Friday.

"The new Head of Sourcing Desk´s most important task will be to ensure the optimal sourcing approach/strategy for Bunker Holding, while helping create a strong collaboration between the different units of our value chain (trading, physical, sourcing, risk management etc), the company said in the advertisement.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Supporting the Sourcing team in strengthening our competitive position with relevant supplier knowledge, sourcing strategies and relationship building with both internal and external stakeholders

Negotiate and close long-term business contracts

Involvement in trading derivatives/hedging techniques

Execution of the implementation of the purchasing strategy

Supplier visits and development and product screening

Ensuring persistent data and KPI follow-up

Building and maintaining effective and productive relationships with key stakeholders

Be a key ambassador to the Sourcing team, showing and teaching them how the Supply side of the business can create value to external suppliers and internal customers, as well as creating trust and transparency throughout the whole value chain

For more information, click here.