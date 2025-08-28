Incat Crowther to Design Hybrid-Electric Tour Vessel for Port Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be designed and constructed in the US. Image Credit: Incat Crowther

Incat Crowther has been selected by the Port of Houston to design a hybrid-electric tour vessel.

The 150-passenger capacity vessel will be built in the US in partnership with Louisiana-based shipbuilder Breaux Brothers, Incat Crowther said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The introduction of the new vessel will enhance the Houston Ship Channel tour experience, replacing the 70-year-old M/V Sam Houston with a modern alternative.

It will feature 768 kWh batteries.

“More than two million people have taken our boat tour to see Houston’s vast maritime activity first-hand," Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston, said.

“It’s a unique experience that we are proud to provide. We are excited to partner with Incat Crowther and Breaux Brothers on a new, low-emission vessel that will reduce the carbon footprint of our tour while offering guests a truly memorable experience.”

Construction of the vessel will begin in the second half of this year, with the vessel expected to enter service in late 2026.