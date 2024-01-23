BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Connecticut

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial acumen and at least three years of experience in bunker trading. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A marine fuels trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Connecticut.

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week, without naming the hiring company.

Faststream describes the firm as 'the experienced bunker trading arm of a highly-regarded shipping organisation'.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial acumen and at least three years of experience in bunker trading.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Negotiating and concluding bunker purchase and sales contracts with clients

Monitoring and analyzing market developments to identify potential opportunities

Developing and maintaining strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders

For more information, click here.