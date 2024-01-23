BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Connecticut

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 23, 2024

A marine fuels trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Connecticut.

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week, without naming the hiring company.

Faststream describes the firm as 'the experienced bunker trading arm of a highly-regarded shipping organisation'.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial acumen and at least three years of experience in bunker trading.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Negotiating and concluding bunker purchase and sales contracts with clients
  • Monitoring and analyzing market developments to identify potential opportunities
  • Developing and maintaining strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders

For more information, click here.

