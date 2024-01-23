Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Connecticut
The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial acumen and at least three years of experience in bunker trading. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group
A marine fuels trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Connecticut.
Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week, without naming the hiring company.
Faststream describes the firm as 'the experienced bunker trading arm of a highly-regarded shipping organisation'.
The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial acumen and at least three years of experience in bunker trading.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Negotiating and concluding bunker purchase and sales contracts with clients
- Monitoring and analyzing market developments to identify potential opportunities
- Developing and maintaining strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders
For more information, click here.