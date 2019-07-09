Bunker Business Ethics to Take Centre Stage Once Again

The matter of ethical practice within the bunker industry will take centre stage once again, with the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) set to host its next Ethics Workshop as part of the upcoming IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference (ICBC) – The Caribbean Journey to 2020 Compliance.

The workshop will be moderated by J. Steve Simms, Principal, Simms Showers LLP and Robert E. O'Connor, Managing Partner, Montgomery McCracken, and form part of the pre-conference programme.

"With IMO2020 expected to create new levels of disruption and uncertainty, the matter of industry ethics is as important as ever," says Sofia Konstantopoulou, Global Head, Marketing & Events at IBIA.

"Included in the workshop programme is a focus on how you can implement IBIA's new Code of Ethics at your company, and encourage others in our industry to embrace IBIA's Code of Ethics, too."

ICBC takes place from September 10-12, 2019 at the Iberostar Grande / Suites Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

For more details and to take advantage of Early Bird pricing please visit: https://shipandbunker.com/events/icbc