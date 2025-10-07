Sandpiper Chemicals Blue Methanol Plant in Texas Targets Shipping Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US Gulf Coast plant is expected to produce 1.1 million mt/year of blue methanol. Image Credit: Topsoe

US-based Sandpiper Chemicals is developing a new blue methanol plant in the US state of Texas to cater to shipping fuel demand.

The plant aims to produce about 1.1 million mt/year of blue methanol, the company said in a recent press release.

Topsoe has been selected as the technology provider, with production to be based on its SynCOR technology combined with carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Blue methanol is made from natural gas, but unlike grey methanol, the CO2 produced is captured and stored rather than released.

It offers a lower-carbon alternative to grey methanol and is seen as a key step towards the use of green methanol, which has a lower carbon footprint.

“We believe that blue methanol is a proven way for industries, like maritime shipping to rapidly lower their emissions,” Henrik Rasmussen, managing director of Topsoe Americas, said.

“With its logistical location on the U.S. Gulf Coast, our project is well positioned to meet the needs of our customers, both domestically and internationally,” Rod J. Ragan, CEO of Sandpiper Chemicals, said.