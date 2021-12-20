US November Fuel Oil Demand Doubles on Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand is recovering in the US. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel oil demand in the US last month was more than double the level seen a year earlier as an improving outlook for shipping raised bunker purchases.

The US saw 0.4 million b/d of residual fuel oil deliveries in November, according to the American Petroleum Institute (API), up by 113.5% from the same month a year earlier and by 36.2% from October's level.

The number includes fuel oil for power generation, heating and industry as well as bunkers.

"Strong marine shipping and congested ports have likely supported residual fuel demand," the API said in its monthly statistical report.

Overall petroleum demand in the US stood at 20.6 million b/d last month, according to the report, up by 1.2% from October's level.