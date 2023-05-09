Port of Oakland Forges Stronger Ties with Japan on Zero-emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cranes at port of Oakland. File Image / Pixabay.

Getting ports to zero-emissions formed the centrepiece of talks between Japanese government officials, the California State Transportation Agency and the Californian Port of Oakland.

Electrification, the turning basins widening project and the Seaport Gateway project at Oakland all featured in the talks held in the port this week, the port said.

"We hope this new collaborative effort will deepen cooperation in our industry to reach our zero-emissions goal set in our Seaport Air Quality 2020 and Beyond Plan that our Board unanimously adopted four years ago," said port commissioners president Barbara Leslie.

Japan, which aims to reach carbon neutral port operations by 2050, accounts for 16% of Oakland port's exports.