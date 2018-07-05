Dan-Bunkering Beefs up US Team With new Hires

Jennifer Wang (image credit/Dan-Bunkering)

Bunker firm Dan-Bunkering has hired new staff to its Houston base in the United States.

Ryan Lee has joined the company as a bunker trader while Jennifer Wang joins the team as junior bunker trader.

Both traders have maritime degrees from Texas A&M University where Wang also completed a master's degree in maritime administration and logistics.

The third joiner is Marisela Salazar who is in a junior accountant position.

Trader contacts:

Ryan Lee

Mobile +1 832 853 5301

E-mail: ryl@dan-bunkering.com

Jennifer Wang

Mobile +1 409 789 0693

Email: jwa@dan-bunkering.com