Americas News
Dan-Bunkering Beefs up US Team With new Hires
Thursday July 5, 2018
Jennifer Wang (image credit/Dan-Bunkering)
Bunker firm Dan-Bunkering has hired new staff to its Houston base in the United States.
Ryan Lee has joined the company as a bunker trader while Jennifer Wang joins the team as junior bunker trader.
Both traders have maritime degrees from Texas A&M University where Wang also completed a master's degree in maritime administration and logistics.
The third joiner is Marisela Salazar who is in a junior accountant position.
Trader contacts:
Ryan Lee
Mobile +1 832 853 5301
E-mail: ryl@dan-bunkering.com
Jennifer Wang
Mobile +1 409 789 0693
Email: jwa@dan-bunkering.com