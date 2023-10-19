New Offshore Bunker Supplier JV Launched in US Gulf

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is supplying VLSFO and MGO with its mass flow meter-fitted barge the Stenheim in the offshore US Gulf. Image Credit: UET Marine

Gulf Coast Fuel Supply and United Energy Trading have launched a new joint venture focusing on offshore bunker supply in the US Gulf.

Robert Love has joined the new JV, UET Marine, as senior managing partner, he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Love was previously senior managing partner of Gulf Coast Fuel Supply from May 2021 to this month, and had earlier served as global fuel manager for American Eagle Tankers.

The company is supplying VLSFO and MGO with its mass flow meter-fitted barge the Stenheim in the offshore US Gulf, according to its website.

"UET Marine is an offshore fuel supplier specializing in MGO and VLSFO deliveries at the Galveston Lightering area," the company said on its website.

"Our dedicated chemical tanker and experienced bunker crew are standing by to offer your fleet the best in service and fuel quality.

"We have installed Coriolis meters for both products to ensure accurate delivery quantities with minimal crew interaction for your vessel's safety."